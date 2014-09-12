LONDON, Sept 12 The British government said on
Friday it had approved the development of a 470-megawatt (MW)
gas-fired power station at North Killingholme in northeast
England, proposed by power plant developer C.Gen.
The government's planning inspectorate also granted approval
for a 96-MW onshore wind farm at Clocaenog Forest in Wales,
spearheaded by RWE Innogy, and the Thames Tideway
Tunnel, a new sewer system for London proposed by Thames Water.
The North Killingholme plant will operate either as a
combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) station or an integrated
gasification combined cycle (IGCC) plant, the inspectorate said.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by David Holmes)