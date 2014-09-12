LONDON, Sept 12 The British government said on Friday it had approved the development of a 470-megawatt (MW) gas-fired power station at North Killingholme in northeast England, proposed by power plant developer C.Gen.

The government's planning inspectorate also granted approval for a 96-MW onshore wind farm at Clocaenog Forest in Wales, spearheaded by RWE Innogy, and the Thames Tideway Tunnel, a new sewer system for London proposed by Thames Water.

The North Killingholme plant will operate either as a combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) station or an integrated gasification combined cycle (IGCC) plant, the inspectorate said. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by David Holmes)