* Would enable flow of enough power for up to 3 mln homes
* Due for completion in 2019
LONDON Dec 2 Britain's energy market regulator
Ofgem has approved plans for a 1 gigawatt electricity
interconnector link with Belgium, it said on Tuesday.
The Nemo interconnector would run from Zeebrugge, Belgium,
to Kent in southern England, facilitating the flow of enough
electricity to power up to 3 million homes, Britain's Energy
Secretary Ed Davey said in the Ofgem statement.
"This is a major landmark in our ambition to greatly
increase interconnection with our neighbours, to improve our
energy security and lower bills," he said.
Interconnectors transmission cables are becoming
increasingly important in Europe's integrating electricity
market because they allow excess production in one country to
flow easily to a neighbouring country.
Britain is a facing a power capacity crunch as ageing and
polluting stations are shut down and has sought to increase
power links with Europe and encourage investment in new plants
domestically through an overhaul of its energy policy.
Nemo is joint project between Britian's National Grid
and Belgium's electricity transmission system operator Elia.
It is due to open in 2019, Ofgem said.
