* UK de-rated ACS margin seen at 4.1 pct vs 5 pct last winter

* Additional measures in place to guarantee supply-Nat. Grid

* Britain can cope with Russian gas supply disruption

* More LNG may be required, reduced gas exports

By Susanna Twidale and Nina Chestney

LONDON, Oct 28 Britain is likely to face tight electricity supplies this winter due to the closure of several power plants, the country's grid operator said on Tuesday, but measures have been put in place to curtail energy use to keep the lights on.

From October to March, the de-rated average cold spell (ACS) margin - or the average excess supply over peak demand - could fall to 4.1 percent compared with 5 percent in the same period last year, due to a series of planned and unplanned power plant closures and breakdowns, National Grid's annual winter outlook report showed.

Mid-winter generation capacity is forecast to be 71.2 gigawatts (GW), which when taking into account the availability of power plants and historic performance, has been reduced to 58.2 GW to calculate the margin, the report said.

Peak demand this winter is seen at 53.6 GW.

"Margins may be tight this winter following plant closures, particularly if we experience interconnector exports to Europe or low wind," the report said.

"The outlook remains manageable and well within the reliability standard set by government. As system operator, we have taken the sensible precaution to secure additional tools to bolster our response to tighter margins," it added.

Those measures include a scheme to encourage utilities to make idle capacity available this winter and paying offices and factories to reduce electricity use between November and February.

The schemes will provide an additional 1.1 GW of capacity and could increase the available margin to 6.1 percent, National Grid said.

"We are absolutely clear we are taking the measures necessary in order to have secure energy supplies this winter," energy minister Matthew Hancock told BBC television on Tuesday.

GAS

There are also fears that Russian supply of gas to Europe via Ukraine will be disrupted this winter as a row over gas prices between Ukraine and Russia continues.

If Russian gas supplies to Europe are interrupted, the British gas market will be able to cope, National Grid said.

"Supplies are in a strong position this winter, ... with storage and network capacity well in excess of maximum expected demand," it said in a statement.

Britain does not directly receive gas from Russia but imports around 15 percent of its gas demand from continental Europe, and a large part of this volume will have originated in Russia.

If European supply is disrupted, there will be greater diversions of Dutch and Norwegian gas imports away from Britain.

However, weather forecasts indicate a milder than average winter and Britain's gas storage sites are currently 99 percent full. In the event of disruption, liquefied natural gas (LNG) would be the most likely source of additional supply to cover any losses, National Grid said.

"Only the most extreme scenario - with cold winter conditions and full disruption of gas from Russia - would trigger a need for further market actions; for example, reduced exports to the Continent, maximised LNG imports, and/or demand-side reduction," the report said.

Gas demand for this winter is expected to total 47.5 billion cubic metres (bcm), similar to the 46.6 bcm demand seen last winter, it added. (Additional reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)