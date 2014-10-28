* UK de-rated ACS margin seen at 4.1 pct vs 5 pct last
winter
* Additional measures in place to guarantee supply-Nat. Grid
* Britain can cope with Russian gas supply disruption
* More LNG may be required, reduced gas exports
By Susanna Twidale and Nina Chestney
LONDON, Oct 28 Britain is likely to face tight
electricity supplies this winter due to the closure of several
power plants, the country's grid operator said on Tuesday, but
measures have been put in place to curtail energy use to keep
the lights on.
From October to March, the de-rated average cold spell (ACS)
margin - or the average excess supply over peak demand - could
fall to 4.1 percent compared with 5 percent in the same period
last year, due to a series of planned and unplanned power plant
closures and breakdowns, National Grid's annual winter
outlook report showed.
Mid-winter generation capacity is forecast to be 71.2
gigawatts (GW), which when taking into account the availability
of power plants and historic performance, has been reduced to
58.2 GW to calculate the margin, the report said.
Peak demand this winter is seen at 53.6 GW.
"Margins may be tight this winter following plant closures,
particularly if we experience interconnector exports to Europe
or low wind," the report said.
"The outlook remains manageable and well within the
reliability standard set by government. As system operator, we
have taken the sensible precaution to secure additional tools to
bolster our response to tighter margins," it added.
Those measures include a scheme to encourage utilities to
make idle capacity available this winter and paying offices and
factories to reduce electricity use between November and
February.
The schemes will provide an additional 1.1 GW of capacity
and could increase the available margin to 6.1 percent, National
Grid said.
"We are absolutely clear we are taking the measures
necessary in order to have secure energy supplies this winter,"
energy minister Matthew Hancock told BBC television on Tuesday.
GAS
There are also fears that Russian supply of gas to Europe
via Ukraine will be disrupted this winter as a row over gas
prices between Ukraine and Russia continues.
If Russian gas supplies to Europe are interrupted, the
British gas market will be able to cope, National Grid said.
"Supplies are in a strong position this winter, ... with
storage and network capacity well in excess of maximum expected
demand," it said in a statement.
Britain does not directly receive gas from Russia but
imports around 15 percent of its gas demand from continental
Europe, and a large part of this volume will have originated in
Russia.
If European supply is disrupted, there will be greater
diversions of Dutch and Norwegian gas imports away from Britain.
However, weather forecasts indicate a milder than average
winter and Britain's gas storage sites are currently 99 percent
full. In the event of disruption, liquefied natural gas (LNG)
would be the most likely source of additional supply to cover
any losses, National Grid said.
"Only the most extreme scenario - with cold winter
conditions and full disruption of gas from Russia - would
trigger a need for further market actions; for example, reduced
exports to the Continent, maximised LNG imports, and/or
demand-side reduction," the report said.
Gas demand for this winter is expected to total 47.5 billion
cubic metres (bcm), similar to the 46.6 bcm demand seen last
winter, it added.
(Additional reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Emelia
Sithole-Matarise)