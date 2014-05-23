* E.ON says not viable to return unit to service

* Went off grid in Feb after fire; Unit 2 stays operational

LONDON May 23 Utility E.ON UK will not return Unit 1 of its Ironbridge Power Station in central England to the grid following a fire in February, the company said on Friday.

The coal-fired power generation unit shut on Feb. 4 due to a fire in the turbine hall, and German-owned E.ON UK said repair costs would be too high to restore service.

"The damage to the 370 MW (megawatt) Unit 1 was so extensive that it is not economically viable to do the repair work required for the limited period of operation remaining under the EU's Large Combustion Plant Directive (LCPD)," E.ON UK said.

"As a result, we have taken the decision not to return Unit 1 to service," the company said in a statement.

The LCPD requires Ironbridge to close after generating for 20,000 hours from Jan. 1, 2008 or by the end of 2015, whichever comes first.

E.ON UK said the facility's Unit 2, which was not affected by the fire, would continue to operate within LCPD limitations. (Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Dale Hudson)