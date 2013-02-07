LONDON Feb 7 A former police officer is to be
charged with misconduct in a public office over claims he passed
details of investigations to the Sun newspaper, prosecutors said
on Thursday.
Alan Tierney is accused of receiving 1,750 pounds from the
Sun, part of Rupert Murdoch's British newspaper business News
International, for information relating to two stories
in 2009.
The first related to a shoplifting case involving the mother
and mother-in-law of Chelsea captain and former England player
John Terry, while the second to an incident involving Rolling
Stone Ronnie Wood, media reported.
"We have concluded, following a careful review of the
evidence, that Alan Tierney, a former police constable with
Surrey Police, should be charged with two offences of committing
misconduct in public office," said Alison Levitt from the Crown
Prosecution Service.
"Both of these incidents were linked to high-profile
people."
Tierney will appear at a Westminster Magistrates' Court at a
date to be determined.
He is the latest person to face charges over allegations
journalists paid cash to public officials in return for money,
an investigation linked to the phone-hacking inquiry centred on
the now-defunct News of the World tabloid.
Earlier this month, senior counter-terrorism officer April
Casburn was jailed for 15 months for offering to sell details
about the phone-hacking probe to the News of the World.
Rebekah Brooks, the former boss of News International, and
Prime Minister David Cameron's ex-media chief Andy Coulson, are
among those who have also been charged with criminal offences
relating to the police inquiries.