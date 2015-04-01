(Adds economist reaction, more detail from data)
LONDON, April 1 British economic productivity
fell in the last three months of 2014 and remains well below its
pre-financial crisis level, underscoring the challenge of making
the country's recovery sustainable in the long term.
Output per hour worked dropped by 0.2 percent in the fourth
quarter of 2014 compared with the previous three-month period,
its first fall since mid-2013, the Office for National
Statistics said on Wednesday.
Productivity has been very weak since the crisis as output
as grown far more slowly than employment, in contrast to most
other big advanced economies and Britain's own pre-crisis
economic performance.
"The absence of productivity growth in the seven years since
2007 is unprecedented in the post-war period," the ONS said.
Britain grew at its fastest rate since 2006 last year -- due
in part to more people working longer hours -- but most
economists say higher productivity growth is the only way to
boost living standards in the long run.
Labour opposition leader Ed Miliband said weak productivity
was Britain's "biggest economic challenge" when he presented his
party's business policies on Monday ahead of May 7's election.
Wednesday's ONS data showed overall hourly productivity grew
only marginally in 2014 and by less than the 0.5 percent
forecast made by the Bank of England in February.
The BoE says annual productivity growth is likely to pick up
to 0.75 percent this year and 1.5 percent next, close to its
long-run average.
But the BoE has been wrong on productivity before. Howard
Archer, economist at IHS Global Insight, said there could be an
underlying problem.
"If productivity has taken a significant lasting hit, it
means that the economy has less potential to grow without
generating inflationary pressures and that interest rates will
need to rise at an earlier stage," he said.
Inflation pressures appear muted and headline consumer price
inflation is zero, far below the BoE's 2 percent target. Unit
labour costs -- a measure of how much employers pay for a worker
to produce a fixed amount -- rose by an annual 1.2 percent in
the last three months of 2014.
Citi economist Michael Saunders said this suggested further
weak productivity was unlikely to push up inflation soon.
"ULC growth is clearly below the pace consistent with the
... inflation target. Even if productivity growth does not pick
up, modestly higher pay growth would still be consistent with
the inflation target," he said.
(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by William
Schomberg/Jeremy Gaunt)