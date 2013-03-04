LONDON, March 4 All oil and gas exports from Total's Alwyn Area in the North Sea were stopped on Saturday due to problems at TAQA's Cormorant Alpha platform, which receives condensates from the Alwyn Area, a Total spokesman in Britain said.

"There is a problem at Cormorant Alpha which means we can't export our condensates and, as it's not possible to produce gas without condensates, we have had to stop all hydrocarbon export from Alwyn," he said.

The Alwyn Area comprises five fields: Alwyn North, Dunbar, Ellon, Grant and Nuggets, according to Total's website.