By John Kemp
LONDON, Sept 25 Britain's Labour Party has
seized the initiative by promising to freeze gas and electricity
prices for 20 months if it wins the next general election, due
in May 2015, putting utilities and its political opponents on
the defensive.
Price freezes may be poor policy, perhaps even
irresponsible, but as a way to seize political advantage the
pledge was a master-stroke, pushing questions about the cost of
living to the top of the political agenda.
Concerns about high living costs resonate with voters more
than fears about crime, immigration, unemployment or any other
subject except healthcare and public services, according to
polling firm YouGov. Polls show two-thirds of voters worry they
will not have enough money to live comfortably over the next two
to three years.
Consumer prices have risen faster than earnings for 58 out
of the last 60 months, according to Britain's Office for
National Statistics, resulting in the biggest fall in real
incomes in a century.
Between 2005 and 2013, gas and electricity prices have risen
almost three times as fast as the overall rate of inflation.
(For a related column: )
Together with big increases in other administered prices for
transport, water and sewerage services, utility bills have been
one of the biggest contributors to inflation and the squeeze on
living standards.
Gas and electricity charges are a large and visible item of
household expenditure. On average fuel accounts for 5 percent of
household spending, but the share is considerably higher for
families in the lower half of the income distribution.
In 2011, 4.5 million households were living in "fuel
poverty", needing to spend more than 10 percent of their income
on fuel to maintain an adequate level of warmth, according to
Britain's Department of Energy and Climate Change (DECC). It is
almost certain that fuel poverty has increased since then as
bills continue to rise more rapidly than incomes.
In a detailed social attitudes survey into energy and
climate issues conducted by the University of Cardiff in August
2012, four out of five respondents expressed concerns that gas
and electricity will become unaffordable in future.
("Transforming the UK energy system: public values, attitudes
and acceptability", July 2013)
Keeping bills affordable was the most important single
priority for respondents (40 percent), followed by making sure
Britain has enough energy to prevent blackouts and shortages (32
percent). Tackling climate change came a distant third (27
percent).
POLICY VERSUS POLITICS
Policy analysts and journalists obsess about the details of
public policy, analysing promises made by parties forensically
for their affordability, practicality and likely impact.
In a rather dry, hyper-rational model of the political
process, politicians and the media explain and communicate the
alternatives offered by the different parties and then voters
weigh up the options and cast their ballots accordingly.
But there is not much evidence voters care about or are even
aware of such nuances, let alone that they carefully and
rationally weigh up the alternatives.
Successful politicians know they have to distil their ideas
into a few simple messages that resonate emotionally with the
electorate and appear to respond to its concerns.
In that respect, Labour Leader Ed Miliband's promise to
freeze utility prices was a superb piece of political messaging.
It connects directly with an issue that matters intensely to
many voters, especially in the middle and lower parts of the
income distribution and in the central regions of England where
the outcome of the next election will be determined.
ALL POLITICS IS LOCAL
Polls conducted by YouGov show the ruling Conservative Party
has an unassailable lead among voters in southern England, while
Labour has equally commanding leads in northern England,
Scotland and London. The split has been very stable for the past
three years and is unlikely to shift ahead of May 2015.
The outcome of the next election will therefore be
determined in swing districts of the Midlands, where the
Conservatives (on 36 percent) and Labour (on 40 percent) are
locked in a tight race.
The East Midlands and West Midlands statistical regions have
some of the highest rates of fuel poverty in England, according
to DECC, so this is where the issue of soaring utility bills is
likely to resonate most strongly with voters. ("Annual Report on
Fuel Poverty Statistics", May 2013)
Under an alternative measure of fuel poverty, which the
government will use in future, the West and East Midlands have
the highest rates of fuel poverty in the country.
Compare that with the list of seats that the Labour Party
must win in 2015 to secure an outright majority in the House of
Commons over all other parties (),
and it becomes clear why focusing on energy prices is smart
political strategy.
FRAMING THE ELECTION
Britain's two major political parties are frantically trying
to define the political narrative on which the next general
election will be fought.
For the Conservatives, the narrative will centre around
economic competence, welfare payments, and tax and spending
policy.
The gradual upturn in the business cycle should ensure the
economy is growing fairly briskly when the next election
campaign is fought, enabling the party and its junior coalition
partner, the Liberal Democrats, to make a strong showing on
questions of economic competence.
For Labour, therefore, the challenge is to shift the debate
away from the economy's performance in broad terms (measures
such as GDP and unemployment) to focus on the question of
whether individual households are better or worse off and how
they might fare under different governments in future.
Putting the spotlight on gas and electricity bills performs
that role perfectly. Even if the economy is in a sustained
upturn by May 2015, most households will still be worse off in
real terms than in 2010, and a big part of the reason will be
higher energy prices.
Labour's plan for price controls has drawn predictable
protests from energy suppliers, business groups, the financial
services sector and many parts of the business-friendly media,
all of whom have accused the party of cynical populism.
None of that matters very much, since these groups were not
likely to support the party in the run-up to 2015 in any event,
and the party's election strategy does not depend on winning
them over. In fact, Labour is likely to welcome the fight.
Much of the business and media establishment is preoccupied
by the concerns of people in the upper half of the income
distribution in southern England, an area where the party cannot
win in 2015.
Labour's promise to freeze prices puts its rivals in an
awkward dilemma: back the freeze or appear to be supporting more
price increases above the rate of families' earnings growth. A
major political fight over the level of utility bills would suit
Labour well.
DECARBONISATION IN PERIL?
Much of the predicted increase in bills between now and 2020
will be driven by the costs of government policies to improve
energy efficiency and make power supplies greener, all of which
are being loaded onto power and gas bills.
All Britain's major parties have supported this approach.
Ironically, the Conservatives have been least keen on using
energy bills to pay for green energy policies, with Labour and
the Liberal Democrats more enthusiastic.
With bills rising rapidly, however, the consensus between
the political parties and the industry over gradual
decarbonisation of the electricity industry has been coming
under strain, as everyone tries to blame everyone else for
soaring prices.
If Labour's call for a price freeze gains the traction it
hopes, the fragile consensus underpinning greener policies paid
for through higher bills could be blown apart.