(Clarifies that EDF Energy has not ruled out a price decrease)

* Expectionally mild weather has led to price drop

* UK summer 2012 gas contracts down 15 pct since August

By Karolin Schaps

LONDON, Dec 19 Co-operative Energy, a 2011 newcomer to the UK energy supply market, will cut power and gas prices by 3 percent on average from February, saying mild autumn weather had reduced underlying wholesale energy prices.

The independent energy supplier is the first company to announce cuts in energy rates this winter. The news comes around four months after Britain's six largest providers - EDF Energy , E.ON, RWE npower, Centrica , SSE and Scottish Power - passed on steep increases, angering already cash-strapped Britons.

High energy bills drove UK inflation rates to a three-year high in September, with consumer prices rising 5.2 percent year-on-year, the second-highest gain in the European Union.

"This autumn's exceptionally mild weather has led to a drop in wholesale prices, so we're passing on those savings as soon as we possibly can," said Nigel Mason, Co-operative Energy's business development manager.

The small supplier, which entered the market in May this year, announced a price increase in late September of 18 percent for gas and 11 percent for electricity but is the first UK provider to slash bills on the back of recent wholesale price drops.

British gas for delivery in summer 2012, a current benchmark contract, has fallen 15 percent since early August, around the time when the first winter price rises were announced.

EDF Energy said it was constantly reviewing its prices and that current tariffs were locked in until April 2012 but that it did not rule out a price decrease before then.

Britain's large energy suppliers, who control 99 percent of the market, have come under fire from politicians and consumer lobby groups, who claim the companies increase bills more quickly than they pass on savings.

Consumer watchdog Consumer Focus has repeatedly urged energy users to switch supplier to ensure they receive the cheapest tariffs. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps, editing by Jane Baird)