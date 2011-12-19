* Expectionally mild weather has led to price drop
* UK summer 2012 gas contracts down 15 pct since August
(Adds price drop details, comments from other suppliers)
By Karolin Schaps
LONDON, Dec 19 Co-operative Energy, a 2011
newcomer to the UK energy supply market, will cut power and gas
prices by 3 percent on average from February, saying mild autumn
weather had reduced underlying wholesale energy prices.
The independent energy supplier is the first company to
announce cuts in energy rates this winter. The news comes around
four months after Britain's six largest providers - EDF Energy
, E.ON, RWE npower, Centrica
, SSE and Scottish Power - passed on
steep increases, angering already cash-strapped Britons.
High energy bills drove UK inflation rates to a three-year
high in September, with consumer prices rising 5.2 percent
year-on-year, the second-highest gain in the European Union.
British gas for delivery in summer 2012, a current benchmark
contract, has fallen 15 percent since early August, around the
time when the first winter price rises were announced.
"This autumn's exceptionally mild weather has led to a drop
in wholesale prices, so we're passing on those savings as soon
as we possibly can," said Nigel Mason, Co-operative Energy's
business development manager.
He said the subdued economic outlook, diminishing concerns
about supply cuts from the Middle East and hopes for new gas
reserves in the form of shale gas have also helped weigh on
wholesale prices.
The small supplier, which entered the market in May this
year, announced a price increase in late September of 18 percent
for gas and 11 percent for electricity but is the first UK
provider to slash bills on the back of recent wholesale price
drops.
Co-operative Energy, which supplies more than 16,000
customers in the UK, will slash power bills by 3.5 percent and
gas bills by 2.5 percent from Feb. 1.
Britain's EDF Energy, E.ON and SSE said on Monday they were
constantly reviewing prices.
"If we are in a position to reduce prices, then we will," a
spokesman for SSE said.
Many of Britain's 'Big Six' energy suppliers said they would
freeze energy tariffs until next year when they announced high
rises earlier this year.
These large suppliers, who control 99 percent of the market,
have come under fire from politicians and consumer lobby groups,
who claim the companies increase bills more quickly than they
pass on savings.
Consumer watchdog Consumer Focus has repeatedly urged energy
users to switch supplier to ensure they receive the cheapest
tariffs.
(editing by Jane Baird)