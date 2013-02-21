* Companies to scrap price increases on fixed-term contracts
* Reforms about putting people before profits - Cameron
* Companies already reducing tariffs on offer - Energy UK
LONDON, Feb 21 Britons will have fairer and
clearer energy bills from this summer, regulator Ofgem said on
Thursday, laying out tougher rules to deal with the public's
mistrust of energy suppliers.
Energy companies will have to provide consumers with the
best tariffs on offer, deal swiftly with customer complaints and
scrap price increases on fixed-term contracts.
"We are now counting down to the most radical shake-up of
the energy retail market since competition began," said Alistair
Buchanan, Ofgem chief executive
The first stage of reforms will come into force this summer,
provided no objections are raised by the suppliers, and a second
stage including limiting the amount of tariffs on offer to four
will start in the winter, Ofgem said.
Prime Minister David Cameron surprised his own ministers in
October when he intervened in the debate about consumer bills by
promising to force suppliers to put customers on their cheapest
tariffs.
All of Britain's big six energy suppliers, who control the
majority of the retail market, raised tariffs this winter,
prompting an outcry among consumers who accused them of
squeezing customers to make profits.
Britain's six largest energy suppliers are EDF Energy
, Centrica, SSE, Scottish Power
, E.ON and RWE npower.
The government's latest energy poll showed Britons are
increasingly worried about their energy bills and 12 percent of
those respondents said energy costs were a greater concern to
them than transport or food expenses.
Details of Ofgem's proposals will be published around the
end of March and after a one-month response period the regulator
will make a decision on whether or not to implement the reforms
in May.
If Ofgem decide in favour of the reforms, energy suppliers
and other stakeholders will then have time appeal to the
Competition Commission.
Energy companies have already reduced the amount of tariffs
on offer to make choice clearer and have pledged to help
consumers find the deal that suits them best, said Angela
Knight, chief executive of Energy UK, the body representing
Britian's energy companies.