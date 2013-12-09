LONDON Dec 9 The number of British energy users switching their supplier rose to a three-year high last month, official statistics showed on Monday, as consumers faced with rising prices shop around for a better deal.

Household energy costs have shot to the top of the political agenda in Britain after suppliers announced hefty price increases and the opposition Labour party promised to freeze bills if elected.

British consumers have seen their bills grow 30 percent in six years due to more expensive commodity prices, government levies to support renewable energy and social programmes and higher network fees.

The government has said consumers can save around 200 pounds by switching to a lower-priced competitor.

Around 614,000 consumers switched supplier last month, the most in three years and double the number seen in October, data published by the association Energy UK showed.

"125,000 of those switching were changing to a company outside of the six largest energy suppliers," the association said in a statement. Those six suppliers cover around 98 percent of the retail market.

They are Centrica's British Gas, E.ON UK, RWE npower, SSE, Scottish Power and EDF Energy.

Independent energy suppliers likely to benefit from customers leaving the socalled Big Six companies include Ovo Energy, First Utility and Co-operative Energy.

The data also showed the amount of time it takes to switch supplier fell to a 14-month low of 17 days.

The British government said last week it would make changes to its social and energy efficiency programmes which would shave around 50 pounds off average consumer bills.

The cost of energy is expected to be high on the agenda of an EU Council meeting of energy ministers scheduled for Dec. 12 in Brussels.

The head of Europe's electricity industry lobby, Eurelectric, urged ministers in a letter dated Dec. 3 not to impose regulated energy prices.

"Regulated prices impede customers from realising the true value of the energy they consume and hinder competition among supply companies," Eurelectric's Secretary General Hans ten Berge said in the letter.