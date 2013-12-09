LONDON Dec 9 The number of British energy users
switching their supplier rose to a three-year high last month,
official statistics showed on Monday, as consumers faced with
rising prices shop around for a better deal.
Household energy costs have shot to the top of the political
agenda in Britain after suppliers announced hefty price
increases and the opposition Labour party promised to freeze
bills if elected.
British consumers have seen their bills grow 30 percent in
six years due to more expensive commodity prices, government
levies to support renewable energy and social programmes and
higher network fees.
The government has said consumers can save around 200 pounds
by switching to a lower-priced competitor.
Around 614,000 consumers switched supplier last month, the
most in three years and double the number seen in October, data
published by the association Energy UK showed.
"125,000 of those switching were changing to a company
outside of the six largest energy suppliers," the association
said in a statement. Those six suppliers cover around 98 percent
of the retail market.
They are Centrica's British Gas, E.ON UK,
RWE npower, SSE, Scottish Power and
EDF Energy.
Independent energy suppliers likely to benefit from
customers leaving the socalled Big Six companies include Ovo
Energy, First Utility and Co-operative Energy.
The data also showed the amount of time it takes to switch
supplier fell to a 14-month low of 17 days.
The British government said last week it would make changes
to its social and energy efficiency programmes which would shave
around 50 pounds off average consumer bills.
The cost of energy is expected to be high on the agenda of
an EU Council meeting of energy ministers scheduled for Dec. 12
in Brussels.
The head of Europe's electricity industry lobby,
Eurelectric, urged ministers in a letter dated Dec. 3 not to
impose regulated energy prices.
"Regulated prices impede customers from realising the true
value of the energy they consume and hinder competition among
supply companies," Eurelectric's Secretary General Hans ten
Berge said in the letter.