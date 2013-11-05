LONDON Nov 5 Britain's opposition Labour party
said on Tuesday the chiefs of the country's biggest energy
companies should consider waiving their bonuses, pulling the
suppliers deeper into a row over soaring price rises that could
influence the 2015 election.
Centrica's chief executive Sam Laidlaw said on
Monday he will decline any bonus he is offered this year and
Labour's energy spokeswoman Caroline Flint said other bosses of
the six dominant energy suppliers in Britain should do the same.
When asked by a BBC reporter if she was calling on the
bosses of the biggest energy companies to forego their bonuses,
she said: "Well yes. I think all the people at the top of these
big energy companies should reflect on what they are being paid,
not just this year but in previous years and in future years."
The big six - RWE nPower, Scottish Power, a unit
of Spain's Iberdrola, EDF Energy, Centrica,
SSE and E.ON - say wholesale energy prices,
political meddling and government-imposed levies including green
taxes have forced them to increase prices.
The soaring cost of everything from gas to train tickets has
shot up the political agenda since the return of economic growth
forced the opposition Labour party to shift its line of attack
to the decline in real incomes that has squeezed voters.