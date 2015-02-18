LONDON Feb 18 Britain's regulation of electricity and gas supply has shaped competition in the retail energy sector, and several elements will be investigated further, the Competition Markets Authority (CMA) said on Wednesday.

"The supply of electricity and gas is heavily regulated, and the form that regulation takes has a profound effect on the shape of competition in retail energy markets," the CMA said in an update on its continuing investigation into the UK energy retail market.

"We have identified several elements of the regulatory regime that may have a potential impact on competition between suppliers to serve customers, and which we intend to investigate further," it added.

The final conclusions of the investigation are not expected until November or December this year. (Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by Jason Neely)