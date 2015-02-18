* CMA probing UK energy retail sector after rising bills
* Final conclusions not expected until near year-end
* CMA looking at energy firms' profitability, competition
issues
(Updates throughout, recasts)
By Nina Chestney
LONDON, Feb 18 Most British energy customers who
have not switched supplier and/or tariff have missed out on
saving up to 234 pounds ($360) a year, a watchdog's report on
competition in the industry showed on Wednesday.
The Competition and Markets Authority, in an update on its
investigation into energy retail, said Britain's liberalisation
and heavy regulation of electricity and gas had influenced
competition and several issues would be probed further.
The CMA highlighted issues that were likely to become the
focus of its probe, and whether there was an adverse effect on
competition in the supply or acquisition of electricity and gas.
From the first quarter of 2012 to the second quarter of
2014, the average saving for over 95 percent of dual-fuel
customers of the "big six" energy firms was between 158 and 234
pounds a year if they had switched supplier and/or tariff.
Between 2009 and 2013, average domestic electricity prices
increased by 24 percent and average domestic gas prices by 27
percent.
Average profit margins earned on sales to domestic customers
were 3.3 percent over that period - with average gas sale
margins at 4.4 percent and electricity sale margins at 2.1
percent, according to the statement.
"We are continuing to look at whether overall levels of
profitability in energy retail have exceeded an appropriate
benchmark," the CMA said.
The final conclusions of the probe are not expected until
November or December.
POLITICS
Prime Minister David Cameron first ordered a review of
competition in the energy retail sector in October 2013.
Public trust in the country's "big six" providers - EDF
, SSE, Centrica, E.ON, RWE
npower and Scottish Power, which control
around 95 percent of the energy market - had slumped after years
of rising energy bills.
Britain's energy market regulator Ofgem referred the sector
to the CMA for investigation last year after concerns that
energy bills were rising faster than inflation.
The opposition Labour Party has promised to freeze prices
until 2017 if it wins a general election this May.
The investigation also prompted speculation it would result
in the breakup of the big six.
"I have always said if there needs to be further action I
certainly wouldn't shrink from seeing an energy company broken
up, but you have to do that on real evidence and the CMA will
provide that evidence," UK Energy Secretary Ed Davey told BBC
Radio on Wednesday.
The CMA statement is available here: here
($1 = 0.6494 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Sarah Young;
Editing by Dale Hudson and Pravin Char)