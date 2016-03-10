(Adds more detail on price cap)
March 10 Britain's competition watchdog set out
proposals on Thursday designed to shake-up the energy market
controlled by just a handful of players.
The main proposals and findings are listed below:
EXCESSIVE PRICING
The Competitions and Markets Authority (CMA) estimated that
customers have been paying around 1.7 billion pounds a year more
on average from 2012 to 2015 than they would have in a
competitive market, reaching almost 2.5 billion pounds in 2015.
TEMPORARY PRICE CONTROL
The CMA proposed the introduction of a temporary price
ceiling of 25 pounds per fuel per year for pre-payment meter
customers -- some 4 million households -- which would remain in
place until 2020 when smart meters are rolled out.
Pre-payment meters are usually installed where a customer
has had a poor payment history or in certain types of shared
accommodation. Nearly all prepayment customers are on standard
variable tariffs.
DATABASE
A database controlled by energy market regulator Ofgem
should be created to allow rival suppliers to contact domestic
and small business customers who have been on their supplier's
default tariff for three years with the offer of better deals.
The database would contain the name, address, meter number
and consumption level of customers and suppliers would only be
able to contact them by letter, a CMA spokesman told Reuters.
'FOUR-TARIFF' RULE
The CMA proposed removing a rule introduced by Ofgem in late
2013 which forced energy suppliers to offer only four tariff
options each for electricity and for gas and help customers find
the cheapest offer available to them. The CMA said the rule
limited competition and innovation.
PRICING SYSTEM
A location-based pricing system for transmission losses
which are made when transporting electricity should be
introduced.
The CMA proposed that variable transmission losses are
priced on the basis of location, and to assign 100 percent of
losses to generators, rather than 45 percent as under current
charging arrangements.
This would result in the total cost of meeting the
electricity demand of customers in Britain would fall by between
158 million and 190 million pounds over the period 2017 to 2026,
depending on the future level of fossil fuel prices.
FINANCIAL REPORTING
Ofgem should publish an annual "state of the market" report
which shows the evolution of energy prices and bills over time,
the profitability of the "Big Six" energy firms and other
trends.
Energy firms should also report a separate balance sheet and
profit and loss account for their generation and retail supply
activities.
CONTRACTS-FOR-DIFFERENCE
The CMA said the government's support system for investment
in low-carbon generation should be carried out transparently so
the impact on customer bills is calculated beforehand.
(Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Keith Weir)