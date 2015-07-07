LONDON, July 7 Britain's largest energy
suppliers have acted in line with competition laws, the
country's anti-trust watchdog said on Tuesday in its preliminary
findings of an anti-trust probe.
"The presence of vertically integrated firms does not have a
detrimental impact on competition," the Competition and Markets
Authority (CMA) said.
A year ago, the CMA launched an investigation into whether
Britain's six largest energy suppliers, which hold around 90
percent of the market, are abusing their dominant market
position.
The six utilities are now unlikely to face the worst-case
scenario of being broken up. The companies are SSE,
Scottish Power, Centrica, RWE npower,
E.ON and EDF Energy.
