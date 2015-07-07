* Big suppliers charged UK consumers too much - watchdog
* Price cap proposed
* Utilities avoid worst-case scenario of break-up
By Karolin Schaps and Nina Chestney
LONDON, July 7 Britain's largest energy
suppliers could face a price cap after a competition watchdog
found they overcharged households by around 1.2 billion pounds
each year ($1.9 billion) between 2009 and 2013.
Britons have seen energy bills double in the last decade to
1,200 pounds a year, leading to allegations that utilities were
cheating them and political pressure to curb increases. The
utilities have denied ripping off customers.
The inquiry by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA)
was launched a year ago to clear up once and for all whether the
six largest suppliers were abusing their 90 percent control of
the market.
Britain's biggest supplier, Centrica's British Gas,
even faced the threat of being broken up after a former energy
minister raised the idea in a letter to the energy regulator.
The CMA has now firmly ruled out such a radical step, saying
in its initial findings that suppliers were acting within the
law and not making excessive profits. Consumers who failed to
switch energy provider were however paying too much, it added.
"We are proposing a transitional price cap which would
actually protect those who are disengaged and indeed those who
are most disadvantaged," Roger Witcomb, non-executive director
of the CMA, told BBC radio.
Prime Minister David Cameron's spokeswoman said that while
he opposed a blanket price cap across the market, he was
prepared to consider safeguards for consumers on high tariffs,
along the lines of those set out by the CMA.
The idea of a cap on energy prices was floated by former
Labour Party leader Ed Miliband when he promised to act on high
bills as part of his unsuccessful campaign for the May election.
Centrica said it had concerns about some of the proposals,
including the price cap. Its shares traded down 1.2 percent at
1120 GMT, while rival energy supplier SSE saw its stock
fall 1 percent, modest declines reflecting relief at the initial
outcome of the review.
Britain's largest energy suppliers are Centrica and SSE plus
foreign-owned Scottish Power, RWE npower,
E.ON and EDF Energy.
SMALLER PLAYERS
Britain's retail energy market is relatively diverse in
comparison with other European countries, some of which only
have one or two major energy suppliers.
The prices which British consumers pay for energy use are in
line with European Union averages, but poor household insulation
tends to mean energy is lost and pushes up bills.
The CMA found the large suppliers' lowest-priced deals were
on average higher than those offered by their smaller
competitors. Britain's independent energy providers include Good
Energy, Ovo Energy or First Utility.
Good Energy Chief Executive Juliet Davenport called for more
action to encourage consumers to break with suppliers.
"What we need now is next steps from the CMA that will
enable us to 'unstick the stickies', and light touch regulation
which helps the consumer," said Davenport.
A price cap is intended to address these issues and to
prevent customers who don't switch supplier regularly from being
automatically moved on to higher-priced tariffs.
The CMA said it was now seeking views on the level and
duration of the price cap. It will publish its final findings by
Dec. 25.
While the details were still to be defined, a reduction in
profit margins on retail prices would clearly make utilities
less attractive to investors.
Analysts at Deutsche Bank estimate a 1 percent reduction in
margins would reduce their equity valuation for Centrica by
around 10 percent and 7 percent for SSE.
"Regulated margins may prove to be a ceiling rather than
floor if competition from smaller retailers continues to
increase," Deutsche said in a note.
($1 = 0.6424 pounds)
