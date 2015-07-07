July 7 Britain's competition watchdog is
proposing a cap on energy prices after it found the country's
largest energy suppliers overcharged households around 1.2
billion pounds each year ($1.9 billion) between 2009-2013.
Suppliers were acting within the law but consumers were
charged too much money, the Competition and Markets Authority
(CMA) said in provisional findings of a sector-wide competition
probe.
Some of the provisional findings and solutions are listed
below:
OVERCHARGING
Average prices charged by the country's largest energy
suppliers were around 5 percent above competitive levels from
2009 to 2013 for domestic customers and 14 percent above the
competitive level for small and medium-sized businesses, the CMA
said.
This means domestic customers paid around 1.2 billion pounds
more on an annual basis than if competition had worked more
effectively, while businesses paid around 0.5 billion pounds
more.
SWITCHING
The report said most electricity and gas customers in
Britain could have saved an average 160 pounds a year by
switching suppliers, tariffs and payment methods over the period
between the first quarter of 2012 and the second quarter of
2014.
To address obstacles to switching, the CMA said it was
considering numerous measures, including the roll-out of smart
meters and possible penalties for firms which do not switch
customers by a certain deadline.
PROFITS
Domestic gas and electricity prices have increased
significantly over the last 10 years. Average domestic
electricity prices rose by around 75 percent in real terms
between 2004 and 2014, and average domestic gas prices rose by
around 125 percent in real terms over the same period.
The main drivers of domestic price increases from 2009 to
2013 were environmental obligations and network costs.
"Our provisional view is that the profitability analysis
does not provide evidence that overall, the six large energy
firms earned excessive profits from their generation business
over the period or that wholesale market prices were above
competitive levels," the CMA said.
In general, there is a lack of understanding about the
factors which lead to price increases so energy companies'
financial reporting systems should be made more transparent.
TRANSITIONAL PRICE CAP
The CMA said it is necessary to consider measures to prevent
energy suppliers from rolling customers on to higher-priced
tariffs.
One measure to prevent this could be a transitional
safeguard price cap and the CMA is seeking views on at what
level the cap might be set and its duration.
Sources: here
here
(Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Keith Weir)