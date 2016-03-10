LONDON, March 10 Britain's competition watchdog
proposed on Thursday to impose an energy price cap for 4 million
households on prepayment meters and to create a database of
users on standard tariffs that can be accessed by competitors, a
document seen by Reuters showed.
The Competition Markets Authority (CMA) proposals are the
provisional outcome of an investigation into whether the
country's largest energy suppliers, also known as the 'big six',
have distorted competition in the energy market.
The inquiry, which was launched in June 2014, is intended to
clear up once and for all whether SSE, Iberdrola's
Scottish Power, Centrica, RWE npower,
E.ON and EDF Energy were abusing their
control of the market.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps and Nina Chestney)