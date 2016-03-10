LONDON, March 10 Britain's competition watchdog proposed on Thursday to impose an energy price cap for 4 million households on prepayment meters and to create a database of users on standard tariffs that can be accessed by competitors, a document seen by Reuters showed.

The Competition Markets Authority (CMA) proposals are the provisional outcome of an investigation into whether the country's largest energy suppliers, also known as the 'big six', have distorted competition in the energy market.

The inquiry, which was launched in June 2014, is intended to clear up once and for all whether SSE, Iberdrola's Scottish Power, Centrica, RWE npower, E.ON and EDF Energy were abusing their control of the market. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps and Nina Chestney)