* Consultation to start next year
* Proposal needs EU state aid approval
LONDON Nov 29 Britain plans to exempt
industrial energy users from extra costs arising from its
electricity market reform following complaints from industry
that the costs will kill their international competitiveness.
Details of the plan have not been decided, a spokesman for
the energy ministry said. The government will launch a
consultation next year.
"It is important that the UK's energy intensive
manufacturing industry remains competitive whilst significant
investments are made in the UK's energy infrastructure," said
Business Secretary Vince Cable.
Businesses with high energy consumption, such as chemicals,
steel or cement producers, said they may have to leave the UK if
they face higher costs due to climate change policy, to move to
countries without such costs or which provide subsidies.
Britain's Energy Bill, which will be introduced to
Parliament later on Thursday, aims to introduce contracts for
low-carbon power producers that guarantee a minimum electricity
price, a cost which will be passed on to suppliers and
ultimately to consumers.
The proposal to exempt intensive energy users from this
scheme will be subject to European Union state aid approval.
The government also continues to consult on a 250 million
pound ($399.58 million) scheme to compensate certain energy
intensive users for higher costs incurred due to a carbon tax
which will be introduced at 16 pounds per tonne of CO2 in April
next year.