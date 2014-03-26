LONDON, March 26 Britain's small energy
suppliers have benefited from consumers' dissatisfaction with
gas and electricity prices. About half a million customers have
opened accounts with independent providers in recent months,
mostly leaving the established "Big Six" suppliers in protest
against steep tariff increases.
Below is a breakdown of the most recent customer account
figures provided by Britain's biggest energy suppliers.
Most energy suppliers report accounts set up, rather than
outright customers. So when customers buy both electricity and
gas under a dual fuel deal, this is recorded as one account.
However, if they then switch to separate new electricity and gas
providers, they are counted twice. Also, some new accounts are
created without any switching, such as for newly constructed
homes. Losses and gains in companies' customer accounts
therefore do not necessarily match switching figures.
NAME Customer End 2012 Change
accounts end
2013
Big Six
Centrica 15,256,000 15,618,000 -362,000
SSE 9,220,000* 9,470,000* -250,000
Scottish Power 5,790,000 5,690,000 +100,000
RWE npower 5,504,741 5,627,654 -122,913
EDF Energy 5,710,000** 5,450,000** +260,000
E.ON n/a n/a n/a
Independent suppliers
Utility Warehouse 836,097*** 712,591*** +123,506
First Utility 370,000^ 170,000 +200,000
Ovo Energy 250,000^ 138,046 +111,954
Co-op Energy 142,000 60,000 +82,000
Good Energy 40,000 34,000^^ +6,000
* SSE accounts compare the average for the nine months to
December 2013 with the nine months to December 2012
** EDF Energy accounts compare the average for the fourth
quarter of 2013 with the fourth quarter of 2012
*** Utility Warehouse accounts compare the average for the
third quarter of its 2014 financial year (October-December 2013)
with the third quarter of the 2013 financial year
(October-December 2012)
^ First Utility and Ovo Energy figures stretch to March 2014
^^ Good Energy accounts compare figures at the end of 2013 with
figures at the end of June 2013
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by David Stamp)