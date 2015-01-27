METALS-Copper ends week lower as world's top mine restarts
LONDON, March 24 Copper fell on Friday, ending the week 2 percent lower after workers agreed to end a strike at the world's top copper mine in Chile.
LONDON Jan 27 EDF Energy will reduce its standard gas price by 1.3 percent on Feb. 11, becoming the final company of the UK's six big energy suppliers to cut consumer rates, reflecting a fall in wholesale energy costs.
EDF Energy, a subsidiary of France's EDF, said that the cut would make its standard dual fuel prices cheaper than all but one of the major suppliers, E.On.
"If wholesale gas prices create cost reductions which allow further price cuts these will be passed to customers as soon as possible," said Vincent de Rivaz, Chief Executive of EDF Energy. (Reporting by Sarah McFarlane; editing by Susan Thomas)
ESCONDIDA MINE, Chile, March 24 With no bonus, and no salary rise, it was not the ending the 2,500 workers at Chile's Escondida, the world's largest copper mine, wanted. But keeping their benefits was still a victory of sorts for them after the longest strike in the country's mining history.