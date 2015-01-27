(Repeats story to additional clients with new story name, text unchanged)

LONDON Jan 27 EDF Energy will reduce its standard gas price by 1.3 percent on Feb. 11, becoming the final company of the UK's six big energy suppliers to cut consumer rates, reflecting a fall in wholesale energy costs.

EDF Energy, a subsidiary of France's EDF, said that the cut would make its standard dual fuel prices cheaper than all but one of the major suppliers, E.On.

"If wholesale gas prices create cost reductions which allow further price cuts these will be passed to customers as soon as possible," said Vincent de Rivaz, Chief Executive of EDF Energy. (Reporting by Sarah McFarlane; editing by Susan Thomas)