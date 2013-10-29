LONDON Oct 29 The chief executive of one of
Britain's "big six" energy suppliers called on lawmakers to
launch a competition probe into the country's utility market.
"I fundamentally believe that this market is competitive but
we are not trusted and therefore I believe we need to have a
very thorough Competition Commission investigation," E.ON's
UK chief executive Tony Cocker told a cross-party
committee on Tuesday.
Soaring energy bills have jumped to the top of the political
agenda in Britain since opposition Labour leader Ed Miliband
promised to freeze energy bills for 20 months if he wins power
in 2015, a proposal the government says is an empty gimmick.
Cocker also said he agreed with recent commentary which said
that the announcement of Labour's planned energy freeze had
raised the cost of capital and therefore raised the long term
cost of electricity and gas supply for British customers.
The bosses of Britain's biggest energy suppliers were being
quizzed by lawmakers over allegations they have abused their
power by hiking electricity and gas prices.