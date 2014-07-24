LONDON, July 24 British energy firms SSE
and UKPN have agreed to pay 8 million pounds ($13.6 million) in
compensation after tens of thousands of customers were left
without power during torrential storms last December, regulator
Ofgem said on Thursday.
Power cuts hit nearly one million homes when hurricane-force
winds and rain swept across Britain in December. Of those,
around 250,000 SSE and UKPN customers were affected by incidents
on their networks, significantly more than other suppliers.
SSE is Britain's second-largest energy supplier and UKPN, or
UK Power Networks, owns and maintains electricity cables across
London, the south east and the east of England.
Ofgem said that while SSE and UKPN's southern arms were
badly hit by the storms, they should have reconnected household
power faster. Around 16,000 of their customers were left without
power for more than 48 hours.
"While we recognise the hard work of the companies and their
staff who were out working to reconnect customers during the
severe weather, the companies could have done more to plan for
the weather and keep customers informed," said Maxine Frerk,
Ofgem's Senior Partner for Distribution.
The firms have already paid 4.7 million pounds to customers
and they will now donate 3.3 million pounds to organisations
like the British Red Cross, which helps vulnerable people during
power cuts and severe storms.
Ofgem has also changed the possible payments that could be
paid out in the future. From April 2015, the minimum
compensation will more than double to 70 pounds if customers
lose power for at least 24 hours, and the cap for payment to
customers will become 700 pounds from 216 pounds.
($1 = 0.5867 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Tess Little)