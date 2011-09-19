* Energy suppliers to lose chance to delay Ofgem rulings
* Consumers to be able to switch supplier quicker
* Minister wants investigation into predatory pricing
BIRMINGHAM, England, Sept 20 Britain will boost
competition in its energy supply sector by strengthening the
hand of regulator Ofgem and forcing suppliers that breach
regulations to reimburse consumers directly, Energy Minister
Chris Huhne said on Tuesday.
Energy companies will no longer be able to delay Ofgem
rulings by up to a year by forcing the independent regulator to
seek a second opinion from Britain's Competition Commission.
Instead Ofgem will be able to proceed directly with its
decisions, with companies instead given a right of appeal,
according to advance extracts of a speech by Huhne to his
Liberal Democrat Party in Birmingham, central England.
"We are determined to get tough with the big six energy
companies to ensure that the consumer gets the best possible
deal," Huhne said.
Britain's six largest utilities are Germany's RWE (RWEG.DE)
and E.ON (EONGn.DE), Britain's Centrica (CNA.L) and Scottish
and Southern Energy (SSE.L), France's EDF (EDF.PA) and Spain's
Iberdrola (IBE.MC).
Huhne called for Ofgem to investigate whether small
companies were being kept out of the British energy market by
the pricing practices of the larger firms, with some making
"cut-throat" offers to new customers while keeping existing
consumers on higher tariffs.
"That looks to me like predatory pricing. It must and will
stop," he said.
The government will also consider giving Ofgem the power to
require energy companies to pay refunds to consumers directly
or to funds that benefit customers when they breach licence
terms.
At present fines go direct to the Treasury and are kept for
general spending by the government.
Customers will also be able to switch suppliers more
quickly, while officials will work on plans to allow
organisations such as housing associations to switch hundreds
of tenants at a time to cheaper energy companies, Huhne added.
(Reporting by Tim Castle; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)