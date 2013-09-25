LONDON, Sept 25 Shares in British-listed energy
companies Centrica and SSE fell over 3 percent
on Wednesday after opposition leader Ed Miliband said he would
freeze energy prices if elected in 2015.
Though likely to be popular with voters, who have been hit
in recent years by rising energy costs, the plan has placed
Labour on a collision course with the energy companies.
The plan to impose a cap on business and consumer energy
bills until January 2017 could cost the companies 4.5 billion
pounds ($7.2 billion).
Shares in Centrica were down 3.8 percent, however about a
third of that fall was due to the stock trading without
entitlement to the latest dividend payout on Wednesday, which
took 4.9 pence off the share price.
Shares in SSE were down 3.4 percent.
Centrica said in response that if costs were to rise at the
same time, the plans could make it economically unviable for
suppliers to operate.
"The impact of such a policy would be damaging for the
country's long term prosperity and for our customers," the firm
said in a statement.
