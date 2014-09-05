LONDON, Sept 5 More than 500 sites in Britain have applied to be part of a scheme which will pay them not to use electricity during a part of week days in November to February, National Grid said on Friday.

The country's grid operator is looking for ways to keep the lights on amid a potential power crisis this winter after several power plants in the country were hit by unexpected outages..

"Over 500 sites offering a total of 300MW (megawatts) of demand reduction came forward... The tenders are currently being assessed and we will be offering contracts starting in September," a spokesman for National Grid said via email on Friday without giving details of the companies involved or how much they would be paid.

National Grid initially launched the tender for up to 330MW in June, asking offices and factories to shut down from 1600-2000 GMT on week days during the months with the highest demand so the power could instead be diverted to households.

Under the so-called Demand Side Balancing Reserve (DSBR) the successful firms will be paid a retainer for the period, even if they do not need to turn their power off, and will be paid more for not using electricity if they do shut down.

There are ongoing outages EDF Energy's Heysham and Hartlepool nuclear power stations while fires at E.ON's Ironbridge and SSE's Ferrybridge power plants have reduced both their output.

National Grid this week also brought forward by a year a tender for power companies to provide spare capacity to fill the potential supply gap.

Power generators would have to be available to provide additional electricity between 0600-2000 GMT from November to February. (Reporting By Susanna Twidale; editing by Susan Thomas)