LONDON Jan 27 EDF Energy will reduce
British household gas prices by 1.3 percent on Feb. 11, making
the smallest cut to consumer bills among the country's six
biggest suppliers who have all now announced price reductions
based on lower wholesale costs.
Wholesale crude and gas prices in Europe have tumbled due to
a global supply glut, reducing some of the energy purchase costs
utilities incur.
Britain's finance minister George Osborne, gearing up for a
May national election, urged energy companies earlier this month
to pass on savings to customers, saying action could be taken if
they failed to do so.
EDF Energy's rivals have cut gas prices between 3.5 and 5.1
percent, with RWE npower implementing the steepest
reduction.
EDF Energy defended its move, saying it had bought most of
its gas well in advance at higher prices and its tariffs had
been lower than those offered by competitors.
"If wholesale gas prices create cost reductions which allow
further price cuts, these will be passed to customers as soon as
possible," said Vincent de Rivaz, chief executive.
Energy Secretary Ed Davey said: "Energy companies need to up
their game if they want their customers to stick around."
Britain's largest six energy suppliers have been under
pressure to reduce prices after years of climbing bills and the
sector is facing a competition probe that could lead to the
break up of some of the biggest companies.
Smaller suppliers have been gaining customers as users
dissatisfied with expensive bills and poor customer services
search for alternative options.
