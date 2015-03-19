LONDON, March 19 E.ON will withdraw the Killingholme gas-fired power plant's generation capacity from the UK energy market, the utility said on Thursday.

"E.ON has today announced it is to release Killingholme's 900 MW of Transmission Entry Capacity (TEC) to National Grid meaning that the power station will no longer be available to generate in the UK energy market," the firm said in a statement.

(Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by Jason Neely)