(Adds detail)

LONDON, March 19 E.ON will withdraw the Killingholme gas-fired power plant's generation capacity from the UK energy market, the utility said on Thursday.

"E.ON has today announced it is to release Killingholme's 900 MW of Transmission Entry Capacity to National Grid meaning that the power station will no longer be available to generate in the UK energy market," the firm said in a statement.

The plant in north Lincolnshire has been at risk of closure, after it failed late last year to win a contract under a government scheme which pays certain plants to remain online to 2018/19.

However, if Killingholme secures a contract from the National Grid to supply back-up power in case of emergencies, called the Supplemental Balancing Reserve (SBR), it could still be available to the grid, E.ON said.

"The market conditions for gas-fired power stations are extremely difficult and without support from the SBR contract, permanent closure is a real and present risk to Killingholme," E.ON UK Chief Executive Tony Cocker said in a statement.

"Over the last few years we have invested billions in the UK's energy infrastructure but there is no doubt that the challenging operational environment continues to provide uncertainty and risk that must be addressed," he said.

Killingholme employs around 50 people. It was mothballed in 2002 but returned to service three years later, at a cost of around 25 million pounds.

(Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by Jason Neely)