By Elisabeth O'Leary and Karolin Schaps
| EDINBURGH/LONDON, Sept 22
EDINBURGH/LONDON, Sept 22 The first shipment of
gas fracked from U.S. shale will arrive in Britain next week,
upping pressure on Scotland to reassess its opposition to
fracking.
Chemicals giant Ineos will be importing ethane, obtained
from rocks fractured at high pressure, in a foretaste of larger
deliveries of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from shale set to
reach Europe in 2018.
The shipment of ethane, used to make plastics, anti-freeze
and detergents, will arrive in Scotland's Firth of Forth on
Tuesday, accompanied by a lone Scots piper at sunrise, the
company said.
The Zurich-headquartered group is against a Scottish
moratorium on fracking. It is Britain's biggest shale gas
company in terms of acreage and it has promised to share six
percent of future shale gas revenue with local residents.
Chairman Jim Ratcliffe, one of Britain's wealthiest men,
argues he is offering the potential from shale fracking to
create tens of thousands of jobs, putting pressure on the
Scottish government grappling with an economy expected to be
weakened by Britain's decision to leave the EU.
"Shale gas can help stop the decline of British
manufacturing and this is a first step in that direction," he
said in a statement.
While the British government backs shale gas extraction,
Scotland, under its devolved powers, imposed a moratorium on
fracking in early 2015. It said more research was needed before
a final decision.
Environmentalists say fracking damages the climate, arguing
that chemicals used contaminate groundwater, and the process
distracts industry from focusing on renewable sources of energy.
Public opposition to fracking, particularly amongst those
who support the devolved Scottish government, is higher than
elsewhere in Britain, surveys show. And Scotland's parliament
recently voted to ban it outright, with the ruling Scottish
National Party abstaining.
But Scotland's economy is highly dependent on oil as many of
its workers are employed in Britain's North Sea oil basin and
its fiscal deficit has ballooned as the oil price has declined,
jobs have been lost and tax revenues have plummeted.
"Shale gas is much cheaper to develop in the U.S. than in
the UK and our indigenous shale is still stuck with many
political and environmental hurdles to overcome," said Richard
Sarsfield-Hall, director at Poyry Energy Consulting.
Ineos has access to more than 1 million acres of land across
England and Scotland containing shale gas deposits but has yet
to apply for a planning permit.
(Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary in Edinburgh and Karolin Schaps
in London; Editing by Stephen Addison)