LONDON Aug 21 Britain's opposition Labour Party has pledged to give energy regulator Ofgem the power to cancel electricity and gas suppliers' licences if they repeatedly breach rules and cause harm to their customers.

Shadow Energy and Climate Change Secretary Caroline Flint said if the Labour Party wins next year's election energy suppliers will be penalised more severely for the most serious and deliberate breaches of their supplier licence conditions, including mis-selling of products and poor customer service.

This proposal builds on the Labour Party's pledge last autumn to freeze energy prices until 2017 and to force energy producers to sell all electricity and gas openly through a market pool.

"Too often energy companies seem to view the regulator's fines as a cost of doing business - not as a warning to get their act together," Flint said in remarks prepared for a speech on Thursday.

Ofgem has issued 30 fines totalling more than 87 million pounds ($145 million) to energy companies since 2001 for licence breaches. Companies are facing another 16 probes.

Energy UK, an association representing Britain's electricity and gas companies, said the regulator's existing penalties were strong enough.

"Energy UK wants compliance to be a key part of the regulator's role, creating a regime and industry that always puts customers first and protects their rights," the group said in a statement.

Britain's largest six energy suppliers are Centrica's British Gas, E.ON, Scottish Power, SSE, EDF Energy and RWE npower. (1 US dollar = 0.6016 British pound) (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Keiron Henderson)