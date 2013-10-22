LONDON Oct 22 Britain should tax energy firms'
"excess profits" if a cold winter forces the government to
increase fuel subsidies to support the elderly, former
Conservative Prime Minister John Major said on Tuesday.
Major's intervention comes after three of Britain's 'big
six' energy firms, RWE npower, Centrica and
SSE, hiked prices by more than three times inflation.
Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservatives and the
opposition Labour party are battling for the upper hand on
energy policy - an issue shown by polls to be a high priority
for voters heading into a 2015 general election.
Major said a cold winter could force the government to
increase subsidies like the winter fuel payment, currently given
to those over 60 years old and worth 100 to 300 pounds per year.
A tax on profits would enable the government to claw that money
back.
"I for one would regard it as perfectly acceptable for them
then subsequently to levy an excess profits tax on the energy
companies and claw that money back to the exchequer," said
Major, who served as Prime Minister between 1990 and 1997.
"It is not acceptable to me, and ought not to be acceptable
to anyone, that many people are going to have to choose between
keeping warm and eating," he said.
Cameron's official spokesman described Major's plan as an
"interesting contribution" but added that the government
currently had no plans for such a move.
Last month, Labour leader Ed Miliband announced his party
would freeze energy bills for 20 months if they won the next
election, wiping a combined 2.7 billion pounds ($4.34 billion)
in market value off SSE and Centrica, the two Britain-focused
suppliers, in two days.