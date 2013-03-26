(Corrects job title, paragraph 5)
* Still no strike price for operators
* Says nuclear industry could create 40,000 jobs
By John McGarrity
LONDON, March 26 The British government
published its long-term Nuclear Industrial Strategy on Tuesday
but fell short of announcing a guaranteed power price which
operators want spelled out before investing billions in new
power stations.
French firm EDF and Japan's Hitachi both
have plans to build in Britain, which needs to replace ageing
coal-fired and nuclear sites.
The paper sets out a long-term approach to the opportunities
for economic growth and job creation from the nuclear industry,
including research and development, reactor newbuild, waste
management and decommissioning, as well as operations and
maintenance.
It comes in response to a 2011 report from the House of
Lords on the UK's nuclear research and development capabilities
and recommendations from the Nuclear Research and Development
Advisory Board.
"We have some of the finest workers, research facilities and
academics in the world. But we need to sharpen those competitive
advantages to become a top table nuclear nation," said Vince
Cable, Britain's secretary of state for business, innovation and
skills.
Britain plans to build up to 16 gigawatts (GW) of new
nuclear power stations within the next decade, which the report
says could create 40,000 new jobs, but the government has yet to
outline a guaranteed price for the power produced.
"Ministers have made clear that any deal will need to be in
the interest of the consumer. Any agreement reached will be laid
before Parliament, and will include details of the strike
price," the government said in a statement.
Operators such as EDF want a strike price - or minimum power
price - of at least 100 pounds per megawatt-hour (MWh), while
the government would prefer a price around 80 pounds per MWh.
EDF won planning approval in March to build Britain's first
new nuclear station in almost 20 years but warned the project
would only move forward if it could reach an agreement on the
power price.
Britain's nuclear industry is already largely owned and
operated by foreign companies, and ministers have warned of a
skills shortfall, namely a lack of homegrown engineers, to help
build and run the next generation of nuclear stations.
"The strategy recognises that there are significant
opportunities for companies ...in the first wave of new nuclear
power stations," said Dame Sue Ion, a fellow of the Royal
Academy of Engineering.
