LONDON, July 28 The British government said on
Monday it had opened a new licensing round for companies wanting
to explore for onshore oil and gas in a move aimed at speeding
up shale exploration.
The licences are the first step in the exploration process
but do not give outright permission to drill.
Oil and gas exploration companies must also obtain planning
permission, environmental permits and health and safety
approvals before they can receive final go-ahead to drill in
Britain.
The government also published additional guidance for
companies wanting to drill for unconventional oil and gas, such
as shale, in areas of outstanding natural beauty, national parks
and world heritage sites.
If firms want to drill in such areas, they have to submit
"environmental awareness" statements to show they recognise the
importance of these sites.
Applications for such sites should be refused unless there
are exceptional circumstances and it is in the public interest,
the Department of Energy and Climate Change (DECC) said.
When an application in such areas is refused by local
authorities and the developer appeals that decision, Britain's
Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government Eric
Pickles will personally consider the appeals for at least a
12-month period, DECC added.
"Ultimately, done right, speeding up shale will mean more
jobs and opportunities for people and help ensure long-term
economic and energy security for our country," said Business and
Energy Minister Matthew Hancock.
A third of Britain's gas needs can come from its own shale
gas by the early 2030s if government policies and economic
growth allow firms to invest in gas exploration, the National
Grid said this month.
Britain is betting on the development of shale gas to help
curb its growing dependence on imports and to stem a decline in
oil and gas tax receipts as output from the mature North Sea
basin dwindles.
Opposition to the unconventional drilling method has been
growing in Britain, however, on grounds that it is potentially
harmful to the environment and after one project triggered earth
tremors.
