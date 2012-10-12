LONDON Oct 12 Britain's energy suppliers, hit
by rising operating and fuel costs, should think twice before
hiking rates for cash-strapped families, finance minister George
Osborne said on Friday.
Two of Britain's biggest energy suppliers - Centrica-owned
British Gas and RWE's npower - have said they will raise prices
just as millions of consumers turn up their heating for the
winter.
"I'm concerned when I see electricity bills going up and
partly that is because of things beyond our control - what's
happening in the world with oil prices and gas prices," Osborne
told ITV News.
"We've also got to do everything we can in Britain to try
and keep those bills down. I would urge those energy companies
to look again at any increases to see if they are absolutely
necessary at a time like this."
Osborne, serving in a Conservative-led coalition government
lagging behind a resurgent Labour opposition in opinion polls,
is under pressure to do more to nurture economic growth and help
households after Britain fell back into recession this year.
"These energy companies should make sure they're only adding
to their bills the absolute minimum they need to add to continue
investing in our energy supply and they're not going beyond
that," he said.
Another energy supplier, SSE has told customers their rates
will rise by nine percent from Monday.