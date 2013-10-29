* Energy firms says price increases due to rising costs
* Say political interference has led to higher prices
* Politicians accuse them of abusing dominant position
By William James and Sarah Young
LONDON, Oct 29 The six energy companies that
dominate Britain's energy market defended steep price hikes on
Tuesday, blaming rising costs and political interference as a
panel of lawmakers accused them of abusing their market position
at consumers' expense.
Lawmakers summoned energy executives after four of Britain's
"big six" energy suppliers raised charges for heating homes by
more than three times the rate of inflation, stirring a
political debate about the cost of living and angering voters on
the eve of winter.
"It's the hardest decision that we take and for us the
recovery of costs within that was the key reason," said Neil
Clitheroe of Scottish Power which, on Oct. 24, raised prices by
8.6 percent.
Unlike most of Europe, where one or two often state-owned
companies dominate power markets and where regulated tariffs
were the norm in 17 out of 27 EU countries in 2012, the British
market has six major players, which freely set prices.
The issue of rising energy bills has dominated the political
agenda since opposition Labour leader Ed Miliband promised to
freeze energy bills for 20 months if he wins power in a 2015
election. Political parties are competing with one another to be
seen to be tough on what they say are unfair price rises.
On Tuesday, in front of a packed parliamentary committee
room, energy firms blamed wholesale prices, the cost of using
the national grid, and levies linked to government programmes,
brushing off allegations they were rigging the market.
Tony Cocker, UK chief executive at E.ON, said
that Labour's promise to freeze prices had pushed up the cost of
raising capital for investment and had increased customers'
long-term gas and electricity costs.
Miliband dismissed the evidence from the energy bosses as a
"list of excuses."
Together, the "big six" firms control 99 percent of the
retail energy market. They are RWE nPower, Scottish
Power, a unit of Spain's Iberdrola, EDF Energy
, Centrica, SSE and E.ON.
The Thomson Reuters UK index utilities index
shows British firms have prospered since 2008 when compared to
those in Europe, where firms have lost out to
heavily subsidised renewable energy sources.
GREEN TAXES
The political row has fanned a wider cost-of-living debate
as price rises on everything from utility bills to train tickets
have outpaced stagnant wages. Britons believe energy prices are
the biggest threat to the UK economy, polls show.
Prime Minister David Cameron, seeking to win back the
political initiative on energy policy from Labour, said last
week he wanted to "roll back" environmental taxes that bump up
energy bills, promising more details on Dec. 4.
The cost to companies of complying with a number of
government policies, such as the Energy Company Obligation which
helps improve the energy efficiency of homes, has risen 10-fold
in ten years, according to Ofgem.
Energy bosses supported shifting the burden of such schemes
off customers' bills and funding some of the programmes through
general taxation - a move they promised would bring bills down
immediately.
"If the government responds to our request to put this in
the general taxation then pound for pound, penny for penny that
should come straight off the customers bill. We'd do it as fast
as possible," said SSE managing director William Morris.
Opening up Britain's energy market to competition has not
kept prices down as much as regulators had hoped and lawmakers
on Tuesday repeatedly accused the energy bosses of acting in
concert over price hikes.
Ramsay Dunning, Group Manager at Co-operative Energy, one of
Britain's smallest energy suppliers, told the committee that
potential competitors were being deterred from entering the
industry by the current structure.
"As an industry we have a problem. From the outside ... it
looks a bit like a cartel," he said, adding that he had not
experienced collusion between the big firms. "I am not asking
for the break-up of the big six but I am saying that actually we
need to do something to change that appearance."
Energy prices have already risen 24 percent in the past four
years, according to regulator Ofgem, although European data
shows British households pay lower prices on average than in the
rest of Europe.