* Energy market riggers could face up to 2 years in prison
* New criminal sanctions should come into force next spring
* Utilities under pressure to improve transparency
(Adds bullet points; context and comments from Ed Davey to Sky
News)
By Nina Chestney
LONDON, Aug 6 The British government has
proposed penalties including potential prison terms for people
who manipulate the gas and electricity markets.
Energy regulators can currently investigate and fine people
found breaching rules on energy market abuse but cannot send
them to prison or impose a criminal record.
The government wants to widen those powers to safeguard
consumers from unfair practices, the Department of Energy and
Climate Change (DECC) said on Wednesday.
The new criminal sanctions should come into force next
spring, after a consultation period and parliamentary approval,
DECC added.
"Manipulating the energy market is absolutely unacceptable,
and these proposals provide a much stronger deterrent - more in
line with the approach taken in the financial markets," Ed
Davey, Secretary of State for Energy and Climate Change, said in
a statement.
"At the moment all we can do is fine (the perpetrators) and
that's not strong enough," Davey told Sky News.
He added that manipulation or market abuse was "incredibly
difficult to prove" but monitoring and data-collection methods
were improving.
Under the government's proposals, anyone found guilty of
rigging wholesale gas and electricity prices could face up to
two years in prison.
It would be a criminal offence to fix the price of energy at
an artificial level or use insider information to buy or sell
energy on the wholesale market
It would also be an offence to make misleading claims or
conceal facts about wholesale energy prices to manipulate the
market, especially if it could affect competition.
British energy companies are under pressure to improve the
transparency and accuracy of announcements related to outages of
capacity reductions at their facilities after regulator Ofgem
found examples that could lead to market distortions and started
an industry review last month.
"We want the strongest possible deterrents in place to guard
against market manipulation and insider trading. We put forward
the case to government for greater powers to take action if
needed, and we welcome this consultation," said Rachel Fletcher,
senior partner for markets at regulator Ofgem.
Separately Britain's Competition and Markets Authority is
conducting an investigation into competition and transparency in
the retail energy market.
The competition watchdog's final report based on its
findings is expected at the end of next year.
(Editing by Jason Neely)