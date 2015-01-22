* New regulations subject to parliamentary approval
* Energy market riggers could face up to 2 years in prison
By Nina Chestney
LONDON, Jan 22 New penalties for energy market
abuse, including potential prison terms for people who
manipulate the gas and electricity markets, could come into
force in April, the British government said on Thursday.
Energy regulators can currently investigate and fine people
found breaching rules but cannot send them to prison or impose a
criminal record.
When the new penalties come into force, anyone found guilty
of rigging wholesale gas and electricity prices could face up to
two years in prison.
It would be a criminal offence to fix the price of energy at
an artificial level or use insider information to buy or sell
energy on the wholesale market.
It would also be an offence to make misleading claims or
conceal facts about wholesale energy prices to manipulate the
market, especially if it could affect competition.
The government said in August it wanted to widen the
regulator's powers to safeguard consumers from unfair
practices.
Following a consultation, the government said it was going
ahead with the new criminal sanctions. (here)
The changes remain subject to parliamentary approval.
(editing by Elaine Hardcastle)