* To start consultations in 2016
* Coal provided a third of UK electricity in 2014
* Gas plants and nuclear must be built -minister
By Susanna Twidale
LONDON, Nov 18 Britain aims to close its
coal-fired power plants by 2025 under plans announced on
Wednesday, becoming the first major economy to put a date on
shutting coal plants to curb carbon emissions.
Instead, the country will look to nuclear and natural
gas-fired power plants to complement intermittent renewable
energy, Secretary of State for Energy and Climate Change Amber
Rudd said.
"It cannot be satisfactory for an advanced economy like the
UK to be relying on polluting, carbon-intensive 50-year-old
coal-fired power stations," she said at the Institution of Civil
Engineers.
Around a third of Britain's electricity came from coal-fired
plants last year but many of the 12 still operating are old and
due to close over the next decade under tightening European
Union environmental standards.
Rudd said the government would begin a consultation next
spring setting out proposals to close by 2025 all coal-fired
power stations which are "unabated" - plants not equipped to
capture and store their carbon emissions - and restrict their
usage from 2023.
British power producer Drax announced in September it would
halt investment in the country's only coal power station carbon
capture and storage (CCS) project when it is completed.
A spokesman for the Department of Energy and Climate Change
said details would need to be ironed out after consultation with
industry.
Drax Group, operator of one of Europe's largest coal
and biomass-fired power plants, could see the remaining coal
units close two years earlier if the government sticks to the
2025 closure date, analysts at Jefferies said.
Shares in Drax, down by almost two-thirds in the past year,
were down 4.6 percent at 216 pence by 1236 GMT.
German utility E.ON operates a 2 gigawatt (GW)
coal-fired plant in Nottinghamshire, England, which is fitted
with pollution-reducing technology that means it could still be
running in 2025 under current legislation.
"We firmly believe that coal-fired power stations which meet
rightly rigorous UK and European standards should remain an
important part of the UK's energy mix," a spokesman for E.ON UK
said.
Rudd said the government is committed to meeting a legally
binding target to cut carbon dioxide emissions by 2050 to 80
percent below 1990 levels.
"One of the greatest and most cost-effective contributions
we can make to emission reductions in electricity is by
replacing coal-fired power stations with gas," Rudd said.
Gas plants emit almost half the amount of carbon dioxide per
megawatt of power generated as coal plants.
The move away from coal was welcomed by climate change
campaigners seeking a reduction in carbon emissions blamed for
global warming.
"The UK is demonstrating the type of leadership that nations
around the world must take in order to craft a successful
agreement in Paris and solve the climate crisis," said former
U.S. vice president and climate change campaigner Al Gore.
This month, world leaders will gather in Paris for U.N.
negotiations to seek an accord to curb greenhouse gas emissions.
However, some campaigners criticised the new emphasis on
burning gas instead.
"Phasing out coal is essential for the climate. But
switching from coal to gas is like an alcoholic switching from
two bottles of whisky a day to two bottles of port," said Simon
Bullock of the environmental group Friends of the Earth.
The government on Wednesday committed to hold three more
auctions offering support for renewable power generation but did
not set out how much funding would be available.
