LONDON, March 13 British energy supplier SSE said on Monday it would increase standard domestic electricity prices from April 28, resulting in an average 6.9 percent rise for a typical dual fuel customer.

The company said it would keep gas prices at their current level but electricity prices would rise by an average 14.9 percent.

The price change equates to 73 pounds ($89), or an average 6.9 percent rise for a typical duel fuel customer.

($1 = 0.8185 pounds) (Reporting by Nina Chestney, editing by Louise Heavens)