LONDON, Sept 1 British power and gas supplier
EDF Energy came at the bottom of a ranking for handling
customer complaints in the second quarter, Consumer Focus data
showed on Thursday.
EDF Energy, Britain's largest nuclear power producer, ranked
below competitors Scottish and Southern Energy , Centrica
, E.ON (EONGn.DE), RWE npower RWEg.DE and Scottish
Power probably because of the implementation of a new
billing system, said the consumer group, which is partly funded
by the government.
"While the change to billing systems would always have led
to some problems, the level of complaints suggests consumers are
experiencing a lot of difficulties," said Audrey Gallacher,
director of energy at Consumer Focus.
The utility's score, which increases according to customer
complaints and their severity, rose by 20 percent compared with
the previous quarter.
The quarterly data ranks Britain's six largest energy
suppliers according to customer complaints received by Consumer
Focus, Consumer Direct and the Energy Ombudsman, which handles
complaints that are unresolved after eight weeks.
"We are obviously very disappointed with the results of the
Consumer Focus research. We've invested over 160 million pounds
($260.5 million) in new customer service systems to allow
customers to manage their accounts in the way they have told us
they want to," EDF Energy said in a statement.
SSE topped the table with the lowest complaints score, which
was down 37 percent from the previous quarter.
RWE npower climbed from the last spot into fourth position
in the second quarter, after receiving the worst ever score last
winter.
"It's great that we've managed to make progress, but (the
data) shows just how far there is to go. It really is just one
step in our plan to improve our customers' experience. We have
set ourselves big, big targets, and we need to focus our efforts
on achieving this," said Kevin McCullough, RWE npower's chief
operating officer wrote in an official blog post.
($1 = 0.614 British Pounds)
