* New billing system may be reason for poor EDF Energy score

* SSE tops consumer complaints ranking

* RWE npower rises from bottom position to fourth

LONDON, Sept 1 British power and gas supplier EDF Energy came at the bottom of a ranking for handling customer complaints in the second quarter, Consumer Focus data showed on Thursday.

EDF Energy, Britain's largest nuclear power producer, ranked below competitors Scottish and Southern Energy , Centrica , E.ON (EONGn.DE), RWE npower RWEg.DE and Scottish Power probably because of the implementation of a new billing system, said the consumer group, which is partly funded by the government.

"While the change to billing systems would always have led to some problems, the level of complaints suggests consumers are experiencing a lot of difficulties," said Audrey Gallacher, director of energy at Consumer Focus.

The utility's score, which increases according to customer complaints and their severity, rose by 20 percent compared with the previous quarter.

The quarterly data ranks Britain's six largest energy suppliers according to customer complaints received by Consumer Focus, Consumer Direct and the Energy Ombudsman, which handles complaints that are unresolved after eight weeks.

"We are obviously very disappointed with the results of the Consumer Focus research. We've invested over 160 million pounds ($260.5 million) in new customer service systems to allow customers to manage their accounts in the way they have told us they want to," EDF Energy said in a statement.

SSE topped the table with the lowest complaints score, which was down 37 percent from the previous quarter.

RWE npower climbed from the last spot into fourth position in the second quarter, after receiving the worst ever score last winter.

"It's great that we've managed to make progress, but (the data) shows just how far there is to go. It really is just one step in our plan to improve our customers' experience. We have set ourselves big, big targets, and we need to focus our efforts on achieving this," said Kevin McCullough, RWE npower's chief operating officer wrote in an official blog post. ($1 = 0.614 British Pounds) (Reporting by Karolin Schaps)