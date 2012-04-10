LONDON, April 11 Britain's main energy suppliers
from autumn will regularly inform customers about the best
available tariffs to enable households to better meet their
specific needs, the UK government said on Wednesday.
The commitments secured by the government will mean that the
big six energy companies - EDF, E.ON,
British Gas, Scottish and Southern Energy,
Scottish Power and RWE nPower - will write to
customers every year to specifically tell them what the best
tariff is for them and how to get it, Deputy Prime Minister Nick
Clegg said on Wednesday in London.
"As of this autumn, your supplier will have to contact you
with the best tariff for your needs. And if you call them,
they'll have to offer you the best deal too," Clegg said, adding
that energy companies had also confirmed a commitment to
simplify tariffs.
The government said that vulnerable customers who are
assisted by the Warm Home Discount scheme would be contacted
twice a year.
Clegg also said the government was working with consumer
groups to make it easier for people to club together and switch
suppliers.
"Consumers will be able to use their collective purchasing
power to bring down bills," he said.
With over 120 different energy tariffs on offer, seven out
of 10 customers are currently not on the best tariff for them,
according to the government.
"We can't control volatile world energy prices. But we can
still help people get their bills down. So I can announce today
that we have secured a landmark deal with the six big energy
companies who cover 99 percent of customers, to give customers a
guaranteed offer of the best tariff for them," Clegg said.
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein, editing by Jane Baird)