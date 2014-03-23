(Refiles to add UK in headline)
LONDON, March 23 Britain's big six energy
companies will face the threat of break-up this week with their
regulator Ofgem expected to announce its intention to refer the
firms to the new Competition and Markets Authority (CMA),
according to the Sunday Times.
The British newspaper said Ofgem, the body that oversees the
gas and electricity industry, will stop short of an immediate
referral, citing industry sources, with a likely one-month
consultation on the move.
It said the CMA, which takes over from the Competition
Commission next month, could break up the big six, made up of
Centrica-owned British Gas, SSE, EDF Energy
, RWE npower, E.ON and Scottish
Power, forcing the separation of their power-generation
and retail arms.
Energy companies have been in the spotlight recently, facing
a backlash from the public and politicians over what they say
are unfair price rises. Energy firms have blamed the hikes on
rising costs and political interference.
The affordability of heating British homes shot to the top
of the political agenda last autumn after opposition Labour
leader Ed Miliband promised to freeze energy bills for 20 months
if he won power in a 2015 election.
Ofgem, the Office for Fair Trading and the CMA have been
carrying out an investigation into competition in Britain's
energy retail market, looking at prices, profits and barriers to
entry.
Ofgem declined to comment on the likely outcome of the
investigation when contacted by Reuters on Sunday but said: "We
are working with the CMA and OFT and will publish a report by
the end of this month."
A Centrica spokesperson said: "As we've always said we
believe the UK energy market is intensely competitive and works
in the interest of consumers and the country, with energy prices
amongst the lowest in Europe."
(Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Keiron Henderson)