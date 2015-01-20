LONDON Jan 20 British energy supplier Scottish
Power, owned by Spain's Iberdrola, will cut household
gas prices by 4.8 percent from Feb. 20, the third of the
country's "Big Six" providers to reduce prices in line with a
drop in wholesale prices.
Scottish Power customers will see average annual gas bills
fall by 33 pounds ($50), the utility said in a statement on
Tuesday.
"We are pleased to be able to pass on this price reduction
to our customers," said Neil Clitheroe, Scottish Power's CEO of
Retail and Generation.
The move follows price reductions announced by rival
suppliers Centrica and E.ON this and last week.
($1 = 0.6598 pounds)
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps, editing by Louise Heavens)