LONDON Jan 23 British utility SSE Plc
said it planned to cap energy prices for around a year from this
March, in a move which could bring it some relief from
widespread criticism over rising bills.
The company also said on Thursday it would carry out a
review of its offshore wind portfolio and added it was on track
to post growth in profits and its dividend in its full year.
Britain's "big six" utilities agreed in December they would
pass on savings from a government plan to shift some of its
environmental levies away from companies and on to general
taxation, in an effort to cut soaring energy bills in the run-up
to a 2015 election.