By Karolin Schaps and Oleg Vukmanovic
LONDON Aug 22 Cash-strapped British households
face much bigger energy bills this winter after utility SSE
announced a tariff increase of nearly 10 percent it
blamed on higher commodity prices, network costs and regulation.
The announcement, the first among Britain's six largest
power suppliers, came only a week after the Bank of England
warned that rising energy and food prices would risk lifting
inflation in the coming months.
More than 8 million households face a 9-percent increase in
prices for gas and electricity supplied by SSE from Oct. 15,
about a year after a rise of some 15 percent.
Other large utilities are expected to raise tariffs, adding
to the burden on households already strapped by economic
recession.
"We expect other suppliers to follow suit ahead of the peak
winter period," said Tina Cook, analyst at Charles Stanley
investment management company.
"Upward pressures on the cost of supply, which include
non-commodity costs, make tariff increases necessary to protect
supply margins in what remains a challenging operating
environment."
Energy supplier E.ON promised not to raise
tariffs until the end of the year, but Centrica, EDF
Energy, RWE npower and Scottish Power
are likely to make announcements on rate changes soon.
SSE said its customers on dual fuel deals paying by direct
debit will fork out an extra 102 pounds per year from this
winter, a rise it said was due to higher costs for distributing
energy and government-imposed schemes and more expensive
wholesale prices.
Around half of the cost of SSE's energy bills is determined
by wholesale levels.
SSE, which said the price of gas has risen 14 percent since
last winter, denied it was making excessive profit from its
energy supply business.
Consumer advice group uSwitch urged customers to shop around
for better deals and make use of energy efficiency offers that
help reduce demand.
"Public service workers - many of whom have not had pay
increases for nearly three years - may find that it is not just
their pay that is frozen when they are struggling to heat their
homes as a result of these outrageous increases," said Mike
Jeram, head of business and environment at Unison trade union.
SSE promised not to increase prices again until the second
half of 2013. It said tariffs would be reduced if possible.
The utility cut gas prices by 4.5 percent in March, after it
had lifted the same prices by 18 percent and electricity prices
by 11 percent in September 2011.