LONDON, April 19 British waste and recycling company SITA UK has been awarded a contract to build a 49 megawatt (MW) waste to energy power station at Teesside in northeast England, the company said on Friday.

SITA UK, a subsidiary of French company Suez Environment , said in a statement that it had been chosen as preferred bidder for a 30 year, 1.18 billion pounds ($1.80 billion) resource recovery contract with the Merseyside Recycling and Waste Authority.

"The contract is to manage over 430,000 tonnes of residual household waste each year from Merseyside and Halton" the company said.

"It includes the design, build, finance and operation of a new purpose-built energy-from-waste facility in Teesside," it added.

SITA said that the power station would have a capacity of 49 MW, enough to provide around 63,000 homes with electricity.

SITA also said that the project would be developed in a consortium that included Sembcorp Utilities UK and I-Environment.