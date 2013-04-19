LONDON, April 19 British waste and recycling
company SITA UK has been awarded a contract to build a 49
megawatt (MW) waste to energy power station at Teesside in
northeast England, the company said on Friday.
SITA UK, a subsidiary of French company Suez Environment
, said in a statement that it had been chosen as
preferred bidder for a 30 year, 1.18 billion pounds ($1.80
billion) resource recovery contract with the Merseyside
Recycling and Waste Authority.
"The contract is to manage over 430,000 tonnes of residual
household waste each year from Merseyside and Halton" the
company said.
"It includes the design, build, finance and operation of a
new purpose-built energy-from-waste facility in Teesside," it
added.
SITA said that the power station would have a capacity of 49
MW, enough to provide around 63,000 homes with electricity.
SITA also said that the project would be developed in a
consortium that included Sembcorp Utilities UK and
I-Environment.