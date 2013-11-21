(Fixes grammar in headline)
By William James
LONDON Nov 21 Britain must review whether
lawmakers with outside commerical interests who are also paid to
scrutinise government policy could damage the public's
perception of parliament before a 2015 election, the official
watchdog said on Thursday.
Kathryn Hudson, the Parliamentary Commissioner for
Standards, called for an inquiry into the way parliamentary
committees are run after investigating complaints about a senior
lawmaker in Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservative party.
She cleared Tim Yeo, the chairman of an influential
committee which scrutinises the government's energy policy, of
breaching lobbying rules.
But she said the case had raised concerns about whether the
public viewed lawmakers who chair such committees as acting
impartially when examining policy in a subject area in which
they were also involved commercially.
Public trust in political parties is already low and
politician fear voter apathy may affect the parliamentary poll.
Hudson said outside financial interests could be beneficial
and enhance specialist knowledge of a subject area.
But she added: "There is equally a reasonable concern that
that member (of parliament) is then placed in a privileged
position which he or she may be able to exploit for their own
interests with few checks and balances to control this."
Britain's parliament has a complex system of committees,
made up of elected lawmakers, to scrutinise the government's
work. While they do not have statutory powers their reports are
often influential in shaping government policy.
Current rules require committee members to declare their
interests, but do not prevent them from being paid by external
firms.
Tim Yeo, a former government minister, temporarily stepped
down from the Energy and Climate Change Committee in June over
claims made by a national newspaper that he had broken internal
rules.
The committee said Yeo would return to chair a meeting next
Tuesday.
The government is introducing new laws to govern how much
influence outside lobby groups should have over politicians
after Cameron said in 2010 that lobbying was "the next big
scandal waiting to happen".
